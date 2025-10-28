TETRA Technologies (TTI) Price Target Increased by 12.73% to 7.90

The average one-year price target for TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) has been revised to $7.90 / share. This is an increase of 12.73% from the prior estimate of $7.01 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.61% from the latest reported closing price of $7.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in TETRA Technologies. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 6.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTI is 0.12%, an increase of 6.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.40% to 125,957K shares. The put/call ratio of TTI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,141K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,325K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 53.47% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,172K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,185K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 6.25% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 6,069K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,824K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 3,642K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,185K shares , representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 70.30% over the last quarter.

