Tetra Technologies (TTI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tetra Technologies (TTI) closed at $0.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 19.24% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TTI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TTI is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 350%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $169.80 million, down 30.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $749.60 million, which would represent changes of -380% and -27.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.24% higher within the past month. TTI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

