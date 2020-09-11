Tetra Technologies (TTI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tetra Technologies (TTI) closed at $0.55, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 9.93% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.11% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TTI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TTI is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 500%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $167.26 million, down 32% from the year-ago period.

TTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $745.65 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -480% and -28.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TTI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TTI is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

