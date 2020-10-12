Tetra Technologies (TTI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tetra Technologies (TTI) closed at $0.53, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 3.66% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.43% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TTI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TTI is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 350%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $169.80 million, down 30.96% from the prior-year quarter.

TTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $749.60 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -380% and -27.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TTI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.24% higher. TTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

