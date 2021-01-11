Tetra Technologies (TTI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tetra Technologies (TTI) closed at $1.06, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas services company had gained 23.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TTI as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 366.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $153.70 million, down 40.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TTI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TTI is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

