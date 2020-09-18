Tetra Technologies (TTI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tetra Technologies (TTI) closed at $0.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had gained 4.54% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TTI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TTI is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 350%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $169.80 million, down 30.96% from the prior-year quarter.

TTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $749.60 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -380% and -27.78%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TTI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.24% higher. TTI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.