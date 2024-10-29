Tetra Technologies reports Q3 con. ops. EPS 2c, consensus 4c

Reports Q3 revenue $141.70M, consensus $148.42M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TTI:
- Is TTI a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Tetra Technologies management to meet with Benchmark
- Tetra Technologies Announces Executive Leadership Reshuffle
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.