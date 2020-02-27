Markets
TTI

TETRA Technologies Reports Adj. Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) reported fourth-quarter adjusted per share earnings before discontinued operations and excluding special items of $0.03, compared to a loss of $0.01, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue was $259 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts expected revenue of $252.13 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular