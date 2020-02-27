TETRA Technologies Reports Adj. Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) reported fourth-quarter adjusted per share earnings before discontinued operations and excluding special items of $0.03, compared to a loss of $0.01, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue was $259 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts expected revenue of $252.13 million for the quarter.

