TETRA Technologies Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) reported that its second quarter net loss attributable to stockholders widened to $18.46 million or $0.15 per share from $6.91 million or $0.06 per share in the previous year. Excluding the non-recurring charges and expenses, net loss per share for the latest-quarter was $0.09. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $192.44 million from $288.80 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $186.39 million.

