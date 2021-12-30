TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shareholders have earned a 209% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 209% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

TETRA Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, TETRA Technologies' revenue grew by 312%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 209% in response. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:TTI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 30th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on TETRA Technologies

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that TETRA Technologies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 209% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for TETRA Technologies that you should be aware of.

TETRA Technologies is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

