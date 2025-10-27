Markets
TETRA Technologies CFO Elijio Serrano To Retire

October 27, 2025 — 08:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI), a service provider to the oil and gas industry, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer Elijio Serrano has decided to retire with effect from March 31, 2026.  

Subsequently, the company will appoint Matt Sanderson as Chief Financial Officer upon the retirement of Serrano. Sanderson, who joined the company in 2016, currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer.

Stocks mentioned

TTI

