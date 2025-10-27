TETRA Technologies CFO Elijio Serrano To Retire

(RTTNews) - TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI), a service provider to the oil and gas industry, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer Elijio Serrano has decided to retire with effect from March 31, 2026.

Subsequently, the company will appoint Matt Sanderson as Chief Financial Officer upon the retirement of Serrano. Sanderson, who joined the company in 2016, currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer.

