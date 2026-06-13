Is TETRA Technologies a Buy After An Insider Bought 22,000 Shares?

Key Points

Hallead acquired 22,000 shares on June 9, 2026, at a weighted average price of $9.86 per share, representing a transaction value of ~$217,000.

This purchase increased his direct ownership by 14.79%, bringing his direct holdings to 170,764 shares after the transaction.

All shares were acquired and held directly, with no indirect entities or derivative instruments involved.

The transaction follows a pattern of accumulating shares over the past year, reflecting continued commitment as the stock delivered a 177.19% one-year total return as of the transaction date.

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Kurt Hallead, VP-Treasurer & IR at TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI), reported an open-market purchase of 22,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $217,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 22,000 Transaction value $217,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 170,764 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.67 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($9.86); post-transaction value based on June 9, 2026, market close ($9.78).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Hallead's prior trading activity?

This is Hallead's third direct open-market purchase since May 2025, maintaining an accumulation cadence that has increased his holdings from zero to 170,764 shares over five transactions, with no sell activity reported.

This is Hallead's third direct open-market purchase since May 2025, maintaining an accumulation cadence that has increased his holdings from zero to 170,764 shares over five transactions, with no sell activity reported. What is the impact of this transaction on his ownership position?

The acquisition increased direct ownership by 14.79%, bringing his post-transaction holdings to 170,764 shares, or approximately 0.13% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest filing.

The acquisition increased direct ownership by 14.79%, bringing his post-transaction holdings to 170,764 shares, or approximately 0.13% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest filing. Was there any involvement of indirect entities or derivative securities?

No; all shares were directly acquired and held, with no trusts, LLCs, or derivative awards disclosed in this transaction.

No; all shares were directly acquired and held, with no trusts, LLCs, or derivative awards disclosed in this transaction. How does the timing align with share price performance?

The purchase occurred after a substantial one-year total return of 177.19%, suggesting continued conviction as shares were priced at $9.86 at the time of purchase versus $10.45 as of June 12, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $630 million Net income (TTM) $8.5 million Employees 1,400 1-year price change 189.7%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 12, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers specialized completion fluids, chemical additives, and calcium chloride products, as well as water management and flowback services for the oil and gas industry.

Generates revenue through the production, distribution, and service delivery of essential fluids and water solutions used in drilling, completion, and well maintenance operations globally.

Serves oil and gas operators and service companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

TETRA Technologies is a global provider of critical products and services supporting oil and gas well operations, with a focus on completion fluids and water management solutions. The company's diversified portfolio and international reach enable it to serve a broad spectrum of upstream energy customers. Its ability to deliver specialized chemical products and integrated services positions it as a key partner in complex oilfield environments.

What this transaction means for investors

Insiders have many reasons to sell their shares, but they generally don’t buy unless they expect the price to rise. Hallead’s recent purchase suggests he is bullish about the business he works for.

On June 2, 2026, TETRA announced a secondary offering of about 10.8 million shares of its common stock at $9.25 per share. The company hasn’t issued an announcement to say if the offering was a success or a flop.

TETRA is raising capital to develop about 40,000 acres of brine leases in Southwest Arkansas that contain huge bromine deposits. The global bromine market is estimated at about $2.3 billion annually at the moment and projected to grow at a 5.5% annual rate, according to Grandview Market Research. Production from the project’s bromine facility is expected to begin in early 2028.

TETRA already markets refined bromine and expects demand to increase by more than 50% over the next four years. A new integrated facility could reduce costs associated with outsourcing bromine production.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.