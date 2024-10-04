Tetra Tech Wins Environmental Services Contract From USACE

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK has secured a $249 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District to offer environmental evaluation and design services for facilities and sites across the United States.



Per the seven-year, multiple-award deal, TTEK’s scientists, engineers and technical experts will deliver various environmental services. This includes creating water resource management plans, evaluating and protecting ecosystems and designing sustainable building features to enhance water and energy efficiency.



Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of deals that are likely to drive its growth. In September 2024, it secured a $39.3 million contract from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The latest deal will involve the company supporting USAID’s Engendering Industries program.



In July 2024, the company received a $73 million deal from USAID to enhance the availability of cost-effective and dependable electricity across 18 nations in West Africa. Also, in March 2024, it secured a $375 million multiple-award contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Per the five-year contract, Tetra Tech will offer environmental restoration and compliance services at NASA facilities across the United States.



In January 2024, the company secured a $34 million contract from USAID. Per the deal, TTEK will support the USAID Integrated Land and Resource Governance II project, which is aimed at promoting sustainable economic development through better land rights governance. Also, in the same month, it secured a $24 million, single-award deal from USAID to conserve biodiversity and natural resources in Cambodia.

TTEK’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 54.7% in the past year compared with the industry‘s 36.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.



Graham Corporation GHM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 133.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 17.3%.



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ATMU delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.4%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Atmus’ 2024 earnings has increased 3.1%.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.6%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.4%.



Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.