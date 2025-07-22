Tetra Tech Wins $10 Mln Contract To Modernize West Basin Water Control Systems In California

Markets
(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK), a top consulting and engineering firm specializing in water, environmental, and sustainable infrastructure solutions, has been selected by California's West Basin Municipal Water District or MWD to upgrade the district's process control systems.

These systems support water treatment operations for nearly one million residents across 17 cities in Los Angeles County. Under the $10 million contract, Tetra Tech will deliver digital systems engineering and technical services to replace West Basin's aging distributed control system.

The modernization will improve operational efficiency, bolster cybersecurity, and enhance system reliability for the district's advanced water recycling facilities. Services will include platform assessment, system design, plan development, technical specifications, and automation programming.

Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack stated that the company is proud to apply its Leading with Science approach to strengthen West Basin's digital infrastructure. He noted that the improvements will support the district's Water for Tomorrow initiative, which focuses on water recycling, drought resilience, and supply diversification across coastal Los Angeles.

