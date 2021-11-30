Tetra Tech Updates Key Risk Factor

Shares of global consulting and engineering services provider Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) were up 58% over the past six months. TTEK recently delivered a better-than-estimated performance for the fourth quarter, driven by robust demand for its high-end water and environmental consulting services.

Additionally, the company raised its dividend by 18% (payable on December 20), while also increasing its stock buyback program by $400 million. With these positives in mind, let us take a look at the changes in TTEK’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, TTEK’s top two risk categories are Legal & Regulatory and Production, contributing 28% and 26% to the total 50 risks identified, respectively. In its recent annual report, the company has changed one key risk factor under the Macro & Political risk category.

TTEK highlighted that its operation results could be negatively impacted by health outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created significant volatility, uncertainty, and economic disruption. Additionally, governments across the globe have implemented emergency relief programs to combat the economic impact of COVID-19. However, the long-term impacts of such spending are uncertain and may lead to future budgetary restrictions for TTEK’s government clients. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Compared to a sector average of 13%, TTEK’s Production risk factor is at 26%.

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus on the Street is a Strong Buy based on 4 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Tetra Tech price target of $193.40 implies a potential upside of 2.4% for the stock.

Related News:

Visa Concerned Over India’s Backing for Rival RuPay

Li Auto Rises 7.7% on Q3 Revenue Beat

Mastercard, Jeeves Join Hands to Make Credit Access Easy for Mexican Businesses

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.