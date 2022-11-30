Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins Water and Sanitation Services Contract

Tetra Tech TTEK has secured a $72.5 million single-award contract for five years from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to boost financing access for climate-resilient water and sanitation services.



Per the contract, Tetra Tech will deploy funds to develop WASH services through the USAID Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Finance 2 (WASH-FIN 2) activity. TTEK will work with development partners, government and financial institutions, service providers and local stakeholders to provide clean drinking water and necessary sanitation services to the people in need.



Tetra Tech’s team of water resources and infrastructure professionals will aid USAID in climate resilience and data-driven decision-making goals.



In November, Tetra Tech clinched a single-award contract for $38 million from the USAID to support the expansion of strategic climate adaptation and resilience programming, worldwide.



Per the agreement, Tetra Tech’s climate and disaster risk-reduction experts will develop and apply predictive climate models, incorporating socioeconomic data to identify disaster risk-reduction strategies and climate-change adaptation options in agriculture, water and energy, among other sectors.

Also, in September, Tetra Tech won a technical assistance contract from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency to support Mexico’s civil aviation program. The project was aimed to improve aviation performance, operations and safety as part of Mexico’s multi-year National Infrastructure Program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.