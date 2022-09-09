Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins Contract to Remediate Hazardous Sites

Tetra Tech TTEK has secured a $49.5 million multiple-award contract for five years from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District. Per the deal, the company will provide comprehensive environmental consulting and engineering services to assess and remediate hazardous and contaminated sites in California, Nevada and Arizona.



As part of the contract, Tetra Tech’s team of scientists, engineers and geophysicists will support assessment and remediation activities through their services, using real-time field data collection, advanced analytics and GIS visualization platforms.



TTEK will remediate 134 acres at a site in San Diego, CA, as part of its first task order for $4.7 million. It has been more than two decades since Tetra Tech has supported the U.S. Army’s environmental initiatives.

Recently, Tetra Tech won a five-year, single-award, $100 million contract from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Research and Development to provide technical support services to determine whether ecosystems are being able to adapt to climate change, urbanization and habitat loss.

