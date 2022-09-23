Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins Contract From USTDA to Optimize Airspace

Tetra Tech TTEK has secured a technical assistance contract from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (“USTDA”) to support Mexico’s civil aviation program. The project is aimed at improving aviation performance, operations and safety as part of Mexico’s multi-year National Infrastructure Program.



Tetra Tech’s technology and aviation experts will optimize airspace communications, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management as part of this 18-month contract from USTDA.



TTEK will develop a national civil aviation master plan for the Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency using simulation models and advanced data analytics. It will utilize the Volans software as a service technology to provide optimized airspace capacity, economic analysis and environmental solutions.

In the past, Tetra Tech has received contracts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, to provide comprehensive environmental consulting and engineering services to assess and remediate hazardous and contaminated sites in California, Nevada and Arizona. It has also won a contract from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Research and Development to provide technical support services to determine whether ecosystems are being able to adapt to climate change, urbanization and habitat loss.

Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



