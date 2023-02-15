Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins Architect-Engineer Services Contract

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK has secured a five-year, multiple-award, $200 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District to offer architect-engineer (A-E) services throughout the Republic of Korea.



As part of the contract, Tetra Tech will conduct site investigations, prepare engineering design documents as well as perform program management services to support the U.S. operations in the Pacific region. These A-E technical services will be provided to the U.S. Army, Air Force and other federal agencies stationed across the region. Tetra Tech will apply Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and some other sustainability factors, like water, sanitation and electrical utilities into the design of new and renovated buildings and infrastructure.



“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been a valued client for almost 50 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science approach to support the Far East District in its mission to deliver state-of-the-art engineering solutions on the Korean peninsula.”

Also, in January, TTEK secured a ceiling increase of $42 million to the $17 million, single-award four-year contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to boost energy security in the Republic of Moldova. The initial $17 million contract was awarded in March 2022.



Per the deal, TTEK’s energy experts will merge Moldova’s power grid and electricity market with the European system for catalyzing a regional electricity market. TTEK specialists will support the competitive procurement of cleaner energy and will promote energy security, which in turn will aid Moldova to achieve its energy security goals.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

TTEK currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ALLE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, Allegion’s earnings estimates have remained steady for 2022. The stock has gained 10.5% in the past six months.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



AOS’ earnings estimates have increased 3.1% for 2023 in the past 60 days. Shares of A. O. Smith have risen 4.9% in the past six months.



Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. VMI’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 12.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Valmont’s earnings estimates have increased by a penny. The stock has rallied 12.9% in the past six months.

