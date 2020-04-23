Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins $90M Contract From U.S. Air Force

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK announced that it secured a $90-million contract from the U.S. Air Force. The multiple-award deal will involve the premier consulting and engineering services firm to offer environmental engineering support services to installations throughout Africa and Europe.



Per the deal, Tetra Tech will be responsible for offering the U.S. European Command and the U.S. Africa Command with its technical support services. Notably, this will help in addressing the Air Force’s key environmental needs, including compliance, conservation, prevention of pollution, and operations and maintenance actions.



Several services to be performed by the company include carrying out risk assessments, performing advanced data analytics and preparing remedial designs. Notably, it will work on incorporating various sustainability elements into its project designs, which include energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation. This will likely support several environmental programs like air, drinking water, solid waste and waste management among others.



We believe that large order wins will be beneficial for the company in the quarters ahead. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended December 29, 2019), it had strong backlog of $3,165.8 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 13.3%.



Some of the notable contracts clinched by the company recently include a $300-million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for providing advanced analytics and high-end consulting services (in April 2020), and a $125-million deal from the United States Postal Services (in March 2020). In addition, it secured a $45-million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Middle East District, in December 2019. In the same month, the company secured a $21-million contract from the Office of Science and Technology of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimates



Currently, Tetra Tech has a market capitalization of $4.2 billion and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company gains from its solid backlog level, acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies. However, headwinds related to the U.S. federal business, geopolitical issues and high costs remain concerning.



In the past six months, its share price has decreased 13.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 19.6%.





In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has been lowered by 4.3% to $3.36 for fiscal 2020 and by 5.3% to $3.60 for fiscal 2021.



Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Industrial Products sector are Acco Brands Corporation ACCO, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM and Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY. All the companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Acco Brands delivered a positive earnings surprise of 19.04%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Alarm.com delivered a positive earnings surprise of 19.30%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Berry Global delivered a positive earnings surprise of 0.26%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.