Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins $48M Data Analytics Contract From USAID

Tetra Tech TTEK has secured a $48 million single-award contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Ethiopia Mission to develop a comprehensive learning platform that would help monitor data and make informed programming decisions through predictive analytics.



As part of the five-year agreement, TTEK’s data scientists will use different research modeling methods to promote innovative data collection, analysis, and interpretation through the learning platform. By integrating new and existing data sets into the platform, the company will allow USAID and its stakeholders to make evidence-based decisions quickly and improve program results through adaptive management.



In March, Tetra Tech secured a five-year, $105 million Blanket Purchase Agreement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Water to restore and protect watersheds and water bodies across the United States.

In February, Tetra Tech secured a five-year, multiple-award, $200 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District, to offer architect-engineer services throughout the Republic of Korea.



Previously, in January, TTEK secured a ceiling increase of $42 million to the $17 million, single-award four-year contract from USAID to boost energy security in the Republic of Moldova. The initial $17 million contract was awarded in March 2022.

