Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins $450M Environmental Restoration Deal

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK has secured a multiple-award, $450 million contract from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to boost the Great Lakes region’s environmental restoration efforts.



Per the five-year deal, Tetra Tech will be responsible for providing technical support services to EPA Region 5 and the Great Lakes National Program Office to determine the severity of contamination in the area. TTEK will also aid the development, evaluation and selection of the necessary remediation and restoration approaches.



The company’s engineers and scientists will apply its Leading with Science technique to conduct site assessments and feasibility studies, accumulate and analyze data and develop new solutions to help maintain ecosystems at the watershed scale. These activities will lower the risk to human health and the environment in the Great Lakes region.



Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of contracts, which are likely to drive its growth. In August, the company secured a three-year, $22 million (AUD) contract from Flotation Energy to ascertain marine environmental conditions to support the development of the Seadragon offshore wind project in Victoria, Australia.

In June, the company secured a £60 million (around $75.20 million) single-award contract from Scotland’s publicly owned water utility, Scottish Water, to provide extensive water asset management services.



In May 2023, TTEK secured a five-year, single-award, $48 million contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development Ethiopia Mission to develop a comprehensive learning platform, which would help monitor data and make informed programming decisions through predictive analytics.

