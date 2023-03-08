Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins $105M Watershed Assessment Contract

Tetra Tech TTEK has secured a five-year, $105 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") Office of Water to restore and protect watersheds and water bodies across the United States.



As part of the agreement, Tetra Tech will identify, analyze and evaluate surface water and coastal ecosystems to safeguard human health and aquatic environments from the effects of pollution and climate change, including ocean acidification.



TTEK’s scientists will design monitoring programs, develop predictive models, and prepare technical guidance documents to ascertain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of water bodies. The company’s technical specialists will analyze the model results and manage spatial datasets to develop effective management strategies for inland and coastal regions, which are impacted by land-use-related activities, stormwater and runoff, habitat loss and invasive species.

Tetra Tech, Inc. Price

Tetra Tech, Inc. price | Tetra Tech, Inc. Quote

In February, Tetra Tech secured a five-year, multiple-award, $200 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District, to offer architect-engineer services throughout the Republic of Korea.



Previously, in January, TTEK secured a ceiling increase of $42 million to the $17 million, single-award four-year contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development to boost energy security in the Republic of Moldova. The initial $17 million contract was awarded in March 2022.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Tetra Tech presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Deere & Company DE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Deere has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 13.5% in the past six months.



Ingersoll Rand IR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of approximately 3% for the current year. The stock has rallied 20.4% in the past six months.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.



Parker-Hannifin has an estimated earnings growth rate of 4.7% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 30.9% in the past six months.

