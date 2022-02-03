Tetra Tech (TTEK) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates, Hikes FY22 View

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended December 2021). Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.53%, being the 18th consecutive quarter of better-than-expected results. Its sales also surpassed estimates by 1.17%.



The company’s adjusted earnings per share in the reported quarter were $1.19, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. Quarterly earnings expanded 24% from the year-ago reported figure of 96 cents.



The bottom line also surpassed management’s projection of 98 cents to $1.03 per share.

Revenues & Segmental Performance

In the fiscal first quarter, Tetra Tech generated adjusted revenues of $858.5 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. Adjusted net revenues (adjusted revenues minus subcontractor costs) were $679.3 million, up 12.3% year over year. The quarterly top line came above the company’s guidance of $630-$680 million.



Tetra Tech’s revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $671.5 million.



Backlog at the end of the quarter was $3,448.3 million, down 0.9% from the previous quarter.



Revenues from the U.S. Federal customers (accounting for 27% of the quarter’s revenues) were down 1% year over year. The U.S. Commercial sales (21% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 7% year over year on higher environmental programs.



The U.S. State and Local sales (18% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 29% on strength across municipal infrastructure and disaster response. International sales (34% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 20% year over year, backed by infrastructure developments.



The company reports revenues under the segments discussed below:



Net sales of Government Services Group were $327.1 million, up 7.4% year over year. Revenues from Commercial/International Services Group totaled $352.2 million, underlining a year-over-year increase of 17.2%.

Margin Profile

In the fiscal first quarter, Tetra Tech’s subcontractor costs totaled $179.2 million, reflecting a rise of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter. Other costs of revenues were $543.9 million, up 11.3%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $52.6 million, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating income (adjusted) in the reported quarter increased 24.9% year over year to $82.8 million, while the adjusted margin expanded 120 basis points to 12.2%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal first quarter, Tetra Tech had cash and cash equivalents of $205.5 million, up 23.3% from $166.6 million recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt increased 23.4% sequentially to $246.9 million.



In the quarter, the company generated net cash of $82.4 million from operating activities compared with $33.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital expenditure was $1.5 million, down 15.4% year over year. In the quarter, the company’s proceeds from borrowings amounted to $50.8 million, while repayments totaled $4 million.

Shareholder-Friendly Policies

Tetra Tech bought back shares worth $50 millionand distributed dividends totaling $10.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. These compare favorably with share buybacks of $15 million and dividends of $9.2 million distributed in first-quarter fiscal 2021.



Exiting the fiscal first quarter, the company had $498 million worth of authorization left under its approved buyback programs.



On Jan 31, 2022, the company’s board of directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share. The company will pay out the dividend on Feb 25 to shareholders of record as of Feb 11, 2022.

Outlook

For fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022), Tetra Tech anticipates net revenues of $2.65-$2.80 billion, higher than $2.60-$2.80 billion stated previously. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be $4.15-$4.30, up from the previously mentioned $4.00-$4.20.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending March 2022), the company estimates net revenues of $620-$670 million and adjusted earnings per share of 86-91 cents.

Tetra Tech, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tetra Tech, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tetra Tech, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank &Other Earnings Releases

With a market capitalization of $7.6 billion, Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Three other companies from the industry to soon report results are discussed below:



Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI will likely release second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended January 2022) results on Feb 24. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The company reported better-than-expected results in three of the last four quarters and in-line results once. The earnings surprise was 6.67%, on average. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Donaldson’s fiscal second-quarter earnings has been revised up 1.6%.



CECO Environmental Corp. CECE is likely to release fourth-quarter results on Mar 2. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



In the last four quarters, the company recorded better-than-expected results once, in-line results once and weaker-than-expected results twice. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of -14.06%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CECE’s fourth-quarter earnings has been unchanged at 10 cents in the past 60 days.



Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST presently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 17, before market open.



The company reported better-than-expected results in the last four quarters, the earnings surprise being 42.11%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWST’s fourth-quarter earnings has been unchanged at 18 cents in the past 60 days.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.