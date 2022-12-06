Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%.

Catalysts Behind the Price Surge

Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.

New funding for water & environment is supporting revenues from the U.S. Federal clients. The company’s focus on environmental programs and sustainability is driving revenues from U.S. commercial clients. Digital water transformation activities along with higher local and state funding are driving revenues for the U.S. state and local clients.



Tetra Tech’s ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions is commendable. The Piteau Associates acquisition in March 2022 is boosting its capabilities in advanced analytics for providing water management and geotechnical solutions to its customers. The buyout of Axiom Data Science in March 2022 has strengthened TTEK’s advanced climate data analytics solutions offerings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts and share-repurchase programs. In fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 2, 2022), TTEK used $200 million to repurchase shares and paid dividends worth $46.1 million to its shareholders. The quarterly dividend rate also hiked 15% in May 2022.



TTEK follows a balanced capital-allocation strategy. The company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $185.1 million. The figure was much higher than the current portion of long-term debt of $12.5 million. This suggests that the company has sufficient cash to meet current debt obligations.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Tetra Tech carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 4.6% for fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have risen 20% in the past six months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 5.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 1.8% for 2022. The stock has rallied 20.3% in the past six months.



EnerSys ENS delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%. ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



ENS’ earnings estimates have increased 0.6% for fiscal 2023 (ending March 2023) in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 7.9% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.