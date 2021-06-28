Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.12, changing hands as low as $119.55 per share. Tetra Tech Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTEK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTEK's low point in its 52 week range is $74.96 per share, with $144.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.05.

