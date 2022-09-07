Tetra Tech (TTEK) Secures $100M 5-Year Contract From U.S. EPA

Tetra Tech TTEK has secured a five-year, single-award, $100 million contract from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Research and Development to evaluate health and ecological risks associated with global climate change.



As part of the contract, Tetra Tech will provide technical support services to determine whether ecosystems are being able to adapt to climate change, urbanization and habitat loss. TTEK’s team of scientists and engineers will build predictive models for varied climatic situations, including sea-level rise, storm surges and threats to drinking water supplies. The company’s technical specialists will analyze the models and display the same in an interactive manner to facilitate decision making.



For more than 15 years, Tetra Tech has helped EPA’s Office of Research and Development to develop science-based solutions. Tetra Tech’s chairman and CEO, Dan Batrack, said, “We are pleased to continue using our Leading with Science approach and Tetra Tech Delta technologies to assess global climate change impacts and develop adaptation strategies to strengthen the resilience of ecosystems and human health.”

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Tetra Tech carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Lindsay Corporation LNN sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LNN pulled a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Lindsay Corporation has an estimated earnings growth rate of 44.1% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 10.2% in the past six months.



Greif, Inc. GEF presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.4%, on average.



Greif has an estimated earnings growth rate of 43.2% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 19.7% in the past six months.



Valmont Industries VMI carries a Zacks Rank #2. VMI pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.7%, on average.



Valmont Industries has an estimated earnings growth rate of 26.9% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 21.8% in the past six months.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.