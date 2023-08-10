Tetra Tech (TTEK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, '23 View Up

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jul 2, 2023) results. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%, marking the 24th consecutive quarter of delivering a surprise. Sales also surpassed estimates by 1.5%.



Tetra Tech’s adjusted earnings per share in the reported fiscal quarter were $1.29, beating the consensus estimate of adjusted earnings per share of $1.18. Quarterly earnings expanded 19.4% from the year-ago reported figure of 1.08 cents per share.



The bottom line also surpassed management’s projection of earnings of $1.15-$1.20 per share.

Revenue & Segmental Performance

In the fiscal third quarter, Tetra Tech generated adjusted revenues of $1,208.9 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 35.8%. Adjusted net revenues (adjusted revenues minus subcontractor costs) were $987.6 million, up 37.1% year over year. The quarterly top line came above management’s guidance of $750-$800 million.



Tetra Tech’s revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $973 million.



The backlog at the end of the fiscal quarter was $4,386.3 million, up 25% year over year.



Revenues from U.S. Federal customers (accounting for 25% of the quarter’s revenues) were up 30% year over year, supported by broad-based environmental growth. U.S. Commercial sales (20% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 22% year over year on higher clean Energy and Environmental sales.



U.S. State and Local sales (12% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 16%, due to strength in digital water. International sales (43% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 68% year over year, backed by higher sustainable Infrastructure sales.



Tetra Tech reports revenues under the segments discussed below:



Net sales of the Government Services Group segment were $390 million, up 16% year over year. Revenues from the Commercial/International Services Group segment totaled $597 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 55%.

Tetra Tech, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tetra Tech, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tetra Tech, Inc. Quote

Margin Profile

In the fiscal third quarter, Tetra Tech’s subcontractor costs totaled $221.4 million, reflecting an increase of 30.4% from the year-ago quarter. Other costs of revenues (adjusted) were $798.7 million, up 38.7% from the fiscal third quarter 2022. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $89.1 million, up 46.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter.



Operating income (adjusted) in the reported fiscal quarter increased 20.4% year over year to $99.8 million, while the adjusted margin increased 60 basis points to 12.1%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting third-quarter fiscal 2023, Tetra Tech had cash and cash equivalents of $176.1 million, compared with $185.1 million recorded at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Long-term debt was $906.9 million, compared with $246.2 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2023, Tetra Tech generated net cash of $246.1 million from operating activities, compared with $276 million in the prior fiscal year’s comparable period. Capital expenditure was $17.3 million, up 106.2% year over year. In the said fiscal period, TTEK’s proceeds from borrowings amounted to $979.9 million, while repayments on long-term debt totaled $411.7 million.

Shareholder-Friendly Policies

Tetra Tech distributed dividends totaling $38.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023. This compares favorably with the dividends of $33.9 million distributed in the year-ago fiscal period.

FY23 Outlook Raised

For fiscal 2023 (ending September 2023), Tetra Tech anticipates net revenues of $3.66-$3.71 billion, compared with $3.10 - $3.20 billion anticipated earlier. The midpoint of the guided range — $3.69 billion — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 billion. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be $5.23-$5.28 per share, compared with $5.07-$5.17 per share predicted earlier. The consensus estimate for the same is $5.12 per share.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, management estimates net revenues of $965-$1,015 million. The midpoint of the guided range — $990 million — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $976.7 million. Adjusted earnings are projected to be $1.43-$1.48 per share for the fiscal quarter. The midpoint of the guided range — $1.46 — lies above the consensus estimate of adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TTEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



CAT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 18.5%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings have increased 7.3% for 2023. The stock has gained 46.7% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corp. AOS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 10.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings have increased 2.6% for 2023. The stock has gained 16.6% in the past year.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 1.1%. The stock has gained 29.6% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.