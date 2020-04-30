Tetra Tech (TTEK) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Mar 29, 2020) results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share in the reported quarter were 73 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. Also, its earnings grew 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 70 cents on sales growth.

Revenues & Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, Tetra Tech generated adjusted revenues of $734.1 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 2%. Alternatively, net revenues (adjusted revenues minus subcontractor costs) were $584.5 million, roughly flat year over year. Notably, the company’s revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $594 million by 1.6%.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $3.06 billion, reflecting growth of 9% from the year-ago figure.

Revenues from the U.S. Federal customers accounted for 30% of the quarter’s revenues. Conversely, the U.S. Commercial, and the U.S. State and Local sales accounted for 24% and 13% of the quarter’s revenues, respectively. International sales accounted for 33% of the quarter’s revenues.

The company reports revenues under the segments discussed below:

Net sales of Government Services Group were $321 million, up 1.6% year over year.

Revenues from Commercial / International Services Group totaled $263.5 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 3.8%.

Operating Margin

In the reported quarter, Tetra Tech’s subcontractor costs totaled $149.7 million, reflecting growth of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. Other costs of revenues were $487.5 million, down 0.3% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $51 million, up 4.3% year over year.

Adjusted operating income in the reported quarter declined 3.5% year over year to $52.6 million and adjusted margin decreased 20 basis points to 9%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal second quarter, Tetra Tech had cash and cash equivalents of $135 million, down 11.8% from $120.7 million recorded at the end of fiscal 2019. Long-term debt was up 3.3% sequentially to $333 million.

In the first six months of fiscal 2020, the company generated net cash of $83.2 million from operating activities, down 16.1% from the year-ago comparable period. Capital expenditure was $5.9 million, down 18.1% year over year.

Shareholder-Friendly Policy

In the first six months of fiscal 2020, the company bought back shares worth $81.7 million and distributed dividends totaling $16.4 million.

Outlook

On uncertainties, regarding the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on financial and operating results, Tetra Tech has withdrawn its revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2020.

