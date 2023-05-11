Tetra Tech (TTEK) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Apr 2, 2023) results. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%, marking the 23rd consecutive quarter of delivering a surprise. Sales also surpassed estimates by 19.7%.



Tetra Tech’s adjusted earnings per share in the reported quarter were $1.17, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. Quarterly earnings expanded 19.4% from the year-ago reported figure of 98 cents.



The bottom line also surpassed management’s projection of earnings of $1.03-$1.08 per share.

Revenue & Segmental Performance

In the fiscal second quarter, Tetra Tech generated adjusted revenues of $1,158.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 35.8%. Adjusted net revenues (adjusted revenues minus subcontractor costs) were $969.6 million, up 38.6% year over year. The quarterly top line beat management’s guidance of $685-$735 million.



Tetra Tech’s revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $810 million.



The backlog at the end of the reported quarter was $4,274.7 million, up 18% year over year.



Revenues from U.S. Federal customers (accounting for 31% of the quarter’s revenues) were up 59% year over year, supported by broad-based Water and environmental growth. U.S. Commercial sales (19% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 25% year over year on higher renewable energy and environmental programs.



U.S. State and Local sales (12% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 12% due to strength in digital water. International sales (38% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 55% year over year, backed by strength in high-performance building.



Tetra Tech reports revenues under the segments discussed below:



Net sales of the Government Services Group segment were $436 million, up 29% year over year. Revenues from the Commercial/International Services Group segment totaled $534 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 47%.

Margin Profile

In the fiscal second quarter, Tetra Tech’s subcontractor costs totaled $188.6 million, reflecting an increase of 23.2% from the year-ago quarter. Other costs of revenues (adjusted) were $798.7 million, up 41.5%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $82.3 million, up 36.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating income (adjusted) in the reported quarter increased 18.8% year over year to $88.5 million, while the adjusted margin declined 160 basis points to 9.1%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting second-quarter fiscal 2023, Tetra Tech had cash and cash equivalents of $231.4 million, up 25% from the $185.1 million recorded at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Long-term debt increased 332.5% from the $246.2 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 to $1,065 million in the reported quarter.



In the first six months of fiscal 2023, Tetra Tech generated net cash of $113.1 million from operating activities compared with $177.5 million in the prior year’s comparable period. Capital expenditure was $10.3 million, up 83.2% year over year. In the said period, TTEK’s proceeds from borrowings amounted to $975.9 million, whereas repayments on long-term debt totaled $249.7 million.

Shareholder-Friendly Policies

Tetra Tech distributed dividends totaling $24.4 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023. This compares favorably with the dividends of $21.6 million distributed in the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For fiscal 2023 (ending September 2023), Tetra Tech anticipates net revenues of $3.10-$3.20 billion compared with $3.00-$3.15 billion anticipated earlier. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be $5.07-$5.17 per share, compared with $4.90 - $5.05 per share predicted earlier. The midpoint of the guided range of $5.12 per share implies a 2% jump from the fiscal 2022 figure of $5.02 per share.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023), management estimates net revenues of $750-$800 million and adjusted earnings of $1.15-$1.20 per share.



The acquisition of RPS group is expected to contribute additional net revenues of $150-$175 million in the fiscal third quarter and $450-$500 million in fiscal 2023. However, its impact on adjusted EPS, excluding acquisition, integration and intangible amortization expenses, is expected to be neutral for the third quarter and fiscal 2023.

