Tetra Tech (TTEK) Gains 20.8% in a Year: Will the Trend Last?

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK appears in good shape, with its shares having rallied 20.8% in a year, outperforming the industry’s 1.1% decrease.

What’s Aiding TTEK?

Higher inland waterways and coastal flood protection programs, as well as continued support for the USA energy programs within the Government Services Group (GSG) segment are aiding TTEK. Increased activity on clean energy and environmental services programs has been supporting the Commercial / International Services Group segment.



TTEK’s measures to expand its operations through asset additions support its top-line growth. The acquisition of RPS Group plc, in January 2023, enhanced Tetra Tech’s consultancy in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, thus expanding its water practice in the United Kingdom and strengthening its foothold in renewable energy and environmental management.



The company also acquired Reston, VA-based firm Amyx, Inc. in January 2023. As part of the Federal Information Technology division, the Amyx acquisition expands its use of advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, digital transformation and agile software development solutions for its government and commercial customers. Amyx is integrated into TTEK’s GSG segment.



Tetra Tech’s focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly enhancing its competitive edge. Increased activity in the U.S. Federal, U.S. State & Local, U.S. Commercial and International client sectors is supporting the company’s top line. TTEK is also gaining from a robust backlog level. Tetra Tech’s backlog at the end of at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended Dec 31, 2023) was $4.7 billion, reflecting an increase of 24.2% year over year.



The company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders through dividends holds promise. In the first three months of fiscal 2024, Tetra Tech paid out dividends of $13.9 million, up 13.9% year over year. The quarterly dividend rate was hiked 13% in May 2023.



Will the Uptrend in Shares Last?

Though the company is facing challenges due to increasing costs of sales and forex woes, key factors, including U.S. administration priorities, U.S. infrastructure stimulus and TTEK’s focus on climate change on a global basis, are expected to drive the company’s performance in the near term.

