Tetra Tech (TTEK) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Tetra Tech said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $147.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.68%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 0.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tetra Tech. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTEK is 0.37%, an increase of 29.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 54,410K shares. The put/call ratio of TTEK is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tetra Tech is 190.94. The forecasts range from a low of 165.64 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents an increase of 29.87% from its latest reported closing price of 147.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tetra Tech is 3,060MM, a decrease of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,028K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 46.75% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,949K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares, representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,716K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 3.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,636K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 3.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,616K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEK by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Tetra Tech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. The Company is Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for its clients.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.