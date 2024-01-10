Tetra Tech (TTEK) Clinches $34M Single-Award Deal From USAID

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK yesterday announced that it has secured a $34 million contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (“USAID”). The deal will involve the company supporting the USAID Integrated Land and Resource Governance II project, which is aimed at promoting sustainable economic development through better land rights governance.



Per the single-award contract, Tetra Tech will be responsible for designing and implementing land and property rights policies to conserve ecosystems, boost private sector investments and secure women’s rights. TTEK’s technical experts will carry out data-driven research and deploy advanced technology and conflict mitigation tools to implement documented property rights in rural areas.



The company will help establish anticorruption reforms, apart from supporting effective systems and policies that would promote economic growth, food security and environmental sustainability.



Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of deals that are likely to drive its growth. This month, the company clinched a $24 million deal from USAID to conserve biodiversity and natural resources in Cambodia. The agreement is also aimed at boosting community livelihoods in the region.



In November 2023, TTEK secured a five-year framework from Ireland’s National Water Utility, Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water), to boost a capital investment program. The project delivers comprehensive drinking water and wastewater management services to the Republic of Ireland. Also, in the same month, it secured a $33 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District to offer architectural and engineering design services.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The rising costs of sales are a major concern for Tetra Tech. In fiscal 2023, the company’s selling, general and administrative expenses increased 30% year over year due to rising marketing costs. Other costs of revenues expanded 33.9% year over year. Escalating costs pose a threat to the company’s bottom line.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, the stock has risen 14.6% against the industry’s 6.7% decline.

