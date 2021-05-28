Tetra Tech (TTEK) Buys Kaizen, Expands International Footprint

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK, on May 25, announced that it has completed the acquisition of The Kaizen Company. However, financial terms of the transaction were kept under wraps.

Inside the Headlines

Washington, DC-based Kaizen is engaged in offering development advisory and management consulting services. The company, which employs more than 150 employees globally, has customer base across education, agriculture, health and governance sectors among others.



Notably, the acquisition will facilitate Tetra Tech in strengthening its Delta technologies, apart from enhancing its customer reach, particularly in developing countries. In fact, Kaizen’s strong expertise in development projects will help Tetra Tech in boosting its capabilities in international development management consulting services for its customers. The addition of Kaizen’s innovative and scalable solutions will further help Tetra Tech in addressing market challenges in emerging countries throughout the world.



Kaizen will be part of the company’s Government Services Group business segment. The segment offers consulting and engineering services globally for a wide range of U.S. government clients. Net sales of Government Services Group were $347.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended Mar 28, 2021).

Other Notable Buyouts

In April 2021, Tetra Tech acquired IBRA-RMAC Automation Systems, which will strengthen its digital water system business. Also, in February, the company acquired Coanda Research & Development, which will enable it to strengthen its advanced analytics business. Moreover, in September 2020, the company took over BlueWater Federal Solutions, which has been enhancing its capabilities in cybersecurity solutions, artificial intelligence and mission-critical services for the federal clients.



Further, in February 2020, it completed the buyout of Segue Technologies. Notably, the buyout has strengthened its business associated with government clients, especially the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial customers.



High federal government spending and strong demand for the company’s services are likely to prove advantageous. Also, acquisitions made by it over the past few quarters are expected to be beneficial.



It faces stiff competition from several of its peers in the industry like AECOM ACM, Exponent, Inc. EXPO and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.