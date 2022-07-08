Tetra Tech (TTEK) Acquires TIGA, Boosts Products Offerings

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK recently announced that it has acquired The Integration Group of Americas (TIGA), a Houston, TX based, systems integration and engineering services company.



The transaction boosts Tetra Tech’s capabilities in the digital water practices with the expertise of TIGA’s software engineers, advanced data analytics consultants and digital automation integrators. This acquisition will enable TTEK to bolster its platform solutions across environmental, water and energy sectors and its state-of-the-art digital consulting. TIGA will be part of TTEK’s Government Services Group.



Tetra Tech’s measures to expand its operations through acquisitions are expected to drive its top line. In March, TTEK acquired Piteau Associates, boosting its capabilities in advanced analytics for providing water management and geotechnical solutions to its customers. In the same month, TTEK also acquired Axiom Data Science, strengthening its advanced climate data analytics solutions offerings. TTEK carried out a series of acquisitions last year as well, namely, Enterprise Automation, Hoare Lea, Kaizen Company and IBRA-RMAC Automation Systems.



Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech have lost 10% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decrease of 11.3%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Tetra Tech carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 17.4% for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have inched up 2.7% in the past six months.



Titan International, Inc. TWI presently has a Zacks Rank of 1. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 56.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, TWI’s earnings estimates have increased 43.3% for 2022. The stock has surged 31.8% in the past six months.



Tenaris S.A. TS is presently Zacks #1 Ranked. TS’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 62.9%, on average.



In the past 60 days, TS’s earnings estimates have increased 2% for 2022. The stock has rallied 12.2% in the past six months.





