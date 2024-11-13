Tetra Tech sees FY25 EPS $1.40-$1.50, consensus $1.50

Sees FY25 revenue $4.565B-$4.765B, consensus $4.66B
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TTEK:
- TTEK Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Tetra Tech awarded $30M contract
- DLA picks Tetra Tech for $12B multiple-award JETS contract
- USAID selects Tetra Tech for $5B governance/stabilization contract deal
- Tetra Tech awarded $37.5M USAID urban water, waste services deal
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.