Tetra Tech Secures Stormwater Management Contract in the United Kingdom

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK has secured a contract from United Utilities for the management of flooding and control of stormwater overflows in the United Kingdom. Financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.



Per the five-year, multiple-award deal, TTEK will offer expert technical support services for designing innovative solutions by utilizing predictive models. This will be done to maximize the capacity of both existing and future wastewater networks while incorporating nature-based approaches to improve stormwater management.



TTEK’s water resources engineers will apply proprietary software tools like PLATO and SOCRATES to explore different options for storing stormwater and assessing water quality. These tools will help them find the best solutions for future investments and planning.



Lately, Tetra Tech has received a series of deals that are likely to drive its growth. In this month, the company and its joint venture partner have secured three $416 million contracts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Honolulu District to offer technical services for facilities and sites across the Indo-Pacific region.



In October 2024, it secured a $249 million contract from the USACE Omaha District to offer environmental evaluation and design services for facilities and sites across the United States.



In September 2024, TTEK secured a $39.3 million contract from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The deal involves the company supporting USAID’s Engendering Industries program.



In July 2024, the company received a $73 million deal from the USAID to enhance the availability of cost-effective and dependable electricity across 18 nations in West Africa.

TTEK’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 18% in the past year compared with the industry‘s 8.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tetra Tech is grappling with escalating operating costs and expenses, which are likely to affect its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels may raise the company’s financial obligations and drain its profitability. However, TTEK remains focused on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



RBC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.3%.



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.9%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for ALLE’s 2025 earnings has increased 1.6%.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2025 earnings has improved 1.3% in the past 60 days.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.