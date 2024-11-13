Tetra Tech reports Q4 EPS 38c, consensus 37c

Reports Q4 revenue $1.37B, consensus $1.13B. Tetra Tech (TTEK) CEO, Dan Batrack, commented, “We completed the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 with another record year with 15% annual revenue growth and 21% annual EPS growth. Our all-time high fourth quarter and annual results were driven by increasing demand for our differentiated high-end consulting services for managing water resources and resilient infrastructure. In 2024, we held our inaugural investor day establishing 2030 targets which include expanding our leading global water consultancy and growing our recurring revenue software business. We continue to see strong demand for our high-end services in coastal flood protection and recovery, security of water supplies, and digital modernization of water infrastructure. Over this past year, we received increasing orders across all our client end-markets which drove backlog up 12% to an all-time high of $5.38 billion. With strong momentum in contract wins and a record backlog, we are initiating our full year fiscal 2025 guidance for net revenue and earnings, which represents forecasted EPS growth of 15% for fiscal 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TTEK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.