Tetra Tech Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Core Market Growth

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK posted third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, down 2.3% year over year but ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 5%.



Net revenues were $1.11 billion, down 3.9% year over year, but topped the consensus mark of $1.08 billion by 2.8%. Backlog ended the quarter at $4.49 billion, up 4.9% sequentially, supported by new wins across water infrastructure, defense and digital automation markets.



On a GAAP basis, TTEK reported revenues of $1.31 billion compared with $1.37 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Tetra Tech Benefited From CIG Growth Offset by GSG

Revenues from U.S. federal customers, accounting for 20% of the quarter’s net revenues, increased 12% year over year, excluding USAID, Department of State and episodic disaster-response activities. Growth was supported by higher activity with the Navy and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. U.S. commercial revenues, representing 20% of the total, rose 1% as gains in power transmission offset lower renewable-energy activity.



U.S. state and local revenues, accounting for 13% of net revenues, increased 5% year over year, driven by strength in municipal water treatment, partly offset by lower flood-protection work. International revenues, representing 47% of the total, advanced 12% on growth in U.K. water and digital water automation programs.



Tetra Tech reports revenues under the segments discussed below:



The Commercial/International Services Group delivered net revenues of $634.2 million, up 9.3% year over year. Government Services Group net revenues were $474.3 million, down 17.2% from the prior-year quarter on a reported basis. Excluding USAID, Department of State and episodic disaster-response activities, GSG net revenues increased 7%, reflecting strength in water infrastructure and defense programs.

Tetra Tech, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tetra Tech, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tetra Tech, Inc. Quote

TTEK's Margin Profile

TTEK continued to manage its costs while maintaining capacity for growth investments. In the fiscal third quarter, Tetra Tech’s subcontractor costs totaled $200 million, down 7.8% from the year-ago quarter. Other costs of revenues (adjusted) were $865.4 million, down 4% from the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses (adjusted) declined 1.6% year over year to $85.2 million.



Adjusted operating income decreased 4.2% year over year to $158 million, while the adjusted operating margin remained unchanged at 14.3%.

Tetra Tech’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the fiscal third quarter, Tetra Tech had cash and cash equivalents of $230.8 million compared with $167.5 million recorded at the end of fiscal 2025. Long-term debt was $801.1 million compared with $763.4 million at fiscal 2025-end.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, Tetra Tech generated net cash of $466.6 million from operating activities compared with $356.8 million in the prior-year period. Capital expenditures were $14.1 million, up 5.4% year over year. TTEK’s proceeds from borrowings totaled $245 million, while repayments on long-term debt were $210 million.

Shareholder-Friendly Policies

Tetra Tech distributed dividends totaling $52.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, up from $48 million in the prior-year period. The company also repurchased shares worth $202 million compared with $200 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025.

TTEK’s Fiscal 2026 Outlook

For fiscal 2026 (ending September 2026), Tetra Tech expects net revenues in the range of $4.315-$4.365 billion. At the midpoint, the outlook implies 8% year-over-year growth after excluding USAID, Department of State and episodic disaster-response activities.



Adjusted earnings are projected in the range of $1.56-$1.59 per share. The company expects adjusted EBITDA margin to expand 70 basis points year over year.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, management forecasts net revenues of $1.12-$1.17 billion. Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of 45-48 cents per share.

TTEK’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Constellium SE CSTM came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in the second quarter of 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares with earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago.



Constellium posted revenues of $2.75 billion for the quarter ended June 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.1 billion.



Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC came out with quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share in the second quarter of 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 per share. This compares with earnings of $1.65 per share a year ago.



Generac Holdings posted revenues of $1.17 billion for the quarter ended June 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.37%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.06 billion.



Graco Inc. GGG reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, up 17% from 78 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 12.4%.



The company’s net sales rose 3% year over year to $590.6 million but lagged the consensus estimate of $609 million by 3%. Organic order backlog (excluding acquisitions) rose 28% from the end of 2025.

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