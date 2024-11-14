Tetra Tech price target raised to $47 from $46 at Baird

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann raised the firm’s price target on Tetra Tech (TTEK) to $47 from $46 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said results came in just ahead of expectations closing out a strong year for the company. Initial F2025 guidance bracketed the in-place revenue but the midpoint was just under consensus.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TTEK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.