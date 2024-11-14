Tetra Tech price target raised to $47 from $46 at Baird

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann raised the firm’s price target on Tetra Tech (TTEK) to $47 from $46 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said results came in just ahead of expectations closing out a strong year for the company. Initial F2025 guidance bracketed the in-place revenue but the midpoint was just under consensus.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TTEK:
- Closing Bell Movers: Tetra Tech down 8% after Q4 results, guidance
- Tetra Tech falls 6% to $44.40 after Q4 results, initial FY25 outlook
- Tetra Tech reports Q4 EPS 38c, consensus 37c
- Tetra Tech sees Q1 EPS 32c-34c, consensus 34c
- Tetra Tech sees FY25 EPS $1.40-$1.50, consensus $1.50
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.