Tetra Tech price target lowered to $49 from $56 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc lowered the firm’s price target on Tetra Tech (TTEK) to $49 from $56 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Tetra Tech’s Q4 was above consensus and guidance was right along the midpoints of its long-term framework, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Tetra Tech is the right high quality name to own in an uncertain policy environment.
