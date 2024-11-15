News & Insights

Tetra Tech price target lowered to $49 from $56 at KeyBanc

November 15, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

KeyBanc lowered the firm’s price target on Tetra Tech (TTEK) to $49 from $56 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Tetra Tech’s Q4 was above consensus and guidance was right along the midpoints of its long-term framework, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Tetra Tech is the right high quality name to own in an uncertain policy environment.

