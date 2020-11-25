Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TTEK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TTEK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $122.23, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTEK was $122.23, representing a -3.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.19 and a 92.16% increase over the 52 week low of $63.61.

TTEK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). TTEK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16. Zacks Investment Research reports TTEK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.81%, compared to an industry average of -15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTEK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTEK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TTEK as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 26.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TTEK at 4.44%.

