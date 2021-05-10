Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TTEK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $123.97, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTEK was $123.97, representing a -14.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.77 and a 91.22% increase over the 52 week low of $64.83.

TTEK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). TTEK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports TTEK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.73%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTEK Dividend History page.

