Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TTEK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TTEK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTEK was $133.91, representing a -6.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.35 and a 110.52% increase over the 52 week low of $63.61.

TTEK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). TTEK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.27. Zacks Investment Research reports TTEK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.97%, compared to an industry average of -6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTEK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTEK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TTEK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 26.11% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of TTEK at 4.09%.

