Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TTEK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TTEK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $188.79, the dividend yield is .42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTEK was $188.79, representing a -2.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $192.91 and a 66.86% increase over the 52 week low of $113.14.

TTEK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). TTEK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.26. Zacks Investment Research reports TTEK's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 9.5%, compared to an industry average of -7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ttek Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTEK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TTEK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 12.64% over the last 100 days. FIW has the highest percent weighting of TTEK at 4.42%.

