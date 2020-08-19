Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TTEK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $94.85, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTEK was $94.85, representing a -4.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.34 and a 49.11% increase over the 52 week low of $63.61.

TTEK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). TTEK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports TTEK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .08%, compared to an industry average of -9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTEK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTEK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TTEK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 30.48% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of TTEK at 4.12%.

