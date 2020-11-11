Tetra Tech Inc Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK):

-EPS: $0.82 in Q4 vs. $0.21 in the same period last year. -Revenue: $589.81 million in Q4 vs. $627.69 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.78 to $0.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $570 - $600 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.