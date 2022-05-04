Tetra Tech Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $53.0 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $45.5 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Tetra Tech Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $700 million from $600 million last year.

Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $53.0 Mln. vs. $45.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.98 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.9 -Revenue (Q2): $700 Mln vs. $600 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00-$1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $665-$715 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.30-$4.40 Full year revenue guidance: $2.72-$2.82 Bln

