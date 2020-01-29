Markets
TTEK

Tetra Tech Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $47.31 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $42.00 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $614.02 million from $553.36 million last year.

Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $614.02 Mln vs. $553.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 to $0.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $580 to $630 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $2.4 to $2.6 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTEK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular