Markets
TTEK

Tetra Tech Gets USAF Global Engineering Services Contract - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, said the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineering Center awarded the company a five-year, multiple-award contract with a shared capacity of $2 billion to provide global architecture and engineering design services for sustainment, restoration, and modernization of military facilities and infrastructure.

Under the AE NEXT 2021 contract, the company will deliver solutions including site characterization studies, advanced data analytics, planning, and asset management to support facilities and infrastructure worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTEK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular