Tetra Tech Gets USAF Global Engineering Services Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, said the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineering Center awarded the company a five-year, multiple-award contract with a shared capacity of $2 billion to provide global architecture and engineering design services for sustainment, restoration, and modernization of military facilities and infrastructure.

Under the AE NEXT 2021 contract, the company will deliver solutions including site characterization studies, advanced data analytics, planning, and asset management to support facilities and infrastructure worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.